William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lindsay in a report released on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Lindsay Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Lindsay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.