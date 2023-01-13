William Blair Comments on Potbelly Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBPB. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 5, 2022, it had 400 company-owned shops and 40 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

