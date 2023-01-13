William Blair Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NYSE:ANF opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.