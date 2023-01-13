Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.35. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.