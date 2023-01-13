Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

