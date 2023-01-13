Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $80,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

