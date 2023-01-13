Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 26,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zedge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zedge by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.