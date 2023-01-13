Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 26,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Zedge Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
