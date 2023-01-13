Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

