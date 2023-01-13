Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

ZION opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

