ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $45.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ZI opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

