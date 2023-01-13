ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

ZI opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

