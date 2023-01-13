Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $290.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

