10,506 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $251.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.84. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

