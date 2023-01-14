11,005 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

