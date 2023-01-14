23,736 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

