26,913 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

