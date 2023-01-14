270 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSS opened at $254.10 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

