29,013 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.95 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

