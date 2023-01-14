2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $12.50

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.40 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TWOU opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in 2U by 235.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

