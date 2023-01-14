4,839 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.15 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

