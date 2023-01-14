5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.58.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.69 million and a P/E ratio of -51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07.

Insider Activity

5N Plus Company Profile

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.