6,152 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3,253.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

