68,936 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,936 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.