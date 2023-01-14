6,958 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Waters by 12,736.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.22.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.77. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

