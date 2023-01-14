73,146 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,488,000 after purchasing an additional 197,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

