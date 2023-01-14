74,493 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

