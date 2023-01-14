92,260 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

