ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

