ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Sells $115,718.40 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

