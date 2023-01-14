Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.