Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

