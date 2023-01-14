Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) CFO Karen J. Holcom Sells 4,238 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

AYI opened at $173.78 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

