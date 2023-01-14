Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells $32,084.73 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.87 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.16% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

