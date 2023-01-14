adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €146.52 ($157.55) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.51 and a 200-day moving average of €138.72.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

