Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

ADNT opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Adient will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 244.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

