Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.62. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 17.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 325,234 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.