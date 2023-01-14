Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 18,763 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

