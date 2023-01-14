Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$14.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAV. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

