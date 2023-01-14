Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($2.04) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

AFLYY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

