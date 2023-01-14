Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.23.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.03. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at C$7,724,828.83. Insiders have sold 302,777 shares of company stock worth $3,604,267 in the last ninety days.

