Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$7.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.66 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

