Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Sell”

Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning. Desjardins currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 6.3 %

AQN stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$869.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$808.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 780.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.11 per share, with a total value of C$295,938.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,410. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 166,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,606.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

