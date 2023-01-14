Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Block stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

