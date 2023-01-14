Amandla Mk Trust Sells 6,370 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 207 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $8,391.78.

On Monday, October 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $1,833,561.15.

On Friday, October 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $609,454.56.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

National Research Price Performance

NRC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.49.

National Research Cuts Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Research by 38.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

