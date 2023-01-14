American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEO. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

