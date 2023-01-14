American Express Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

