American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $64.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

