American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $897.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

