Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 859.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 541,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

