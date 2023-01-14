Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $101.82

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

