Analysts Set Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Price Target at $19.40

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,056.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenna Mileson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares in the company, valued at $455,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $257,650. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

